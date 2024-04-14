New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 7,508 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,778,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,570,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,150,000 after acquiring an additional 193,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,221,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 172.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

FNF stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on FNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNF

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.