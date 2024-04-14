New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 7,649 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,721,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $350,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,453,599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $339,734,000 after purchasing an additional 60,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,243,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,473,000 after purchasing an additional 488,571 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $128,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,543,000 after purchasing an additional 72,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:AEO opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $47,047.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $47,047.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,875.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,875. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

