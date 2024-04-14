New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Terex were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 440.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,279,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $3,549,776.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,698.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,039 shares of company stock worth $8,078,574 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Trading Down 1.5 %

TEX opened at $63.37 on Friday. Terex Co. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Articles

