New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,174,000 after buying an additional 4,483,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $318,670,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $128,592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at $39,557,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 24.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,941,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,323 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alcoa Price Performance

NYSE AA opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.47. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -10.96%.

About Alcoa



Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

