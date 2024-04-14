New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,067 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after buying an additional 2,528,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after buying an additional 437,114 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,260,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,213,000 after buying an additional 431,192 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,650,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,052,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,780,000 after buying an additional 260,929 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:GT opened at $12.27 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

