New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDFC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WD-40 in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WD-40 in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1,805.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 122.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday.

WD-40 Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $236.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16 and a beta of -0.06. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $175.79 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.51 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In other news, Director David Pendarvis purchased 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $234.75 per share, for a total transaction of $76,998.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,256.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Pendarvis purchased 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $234.75 per share, for a total transaction of $76,998.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,256.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at $837,146.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Stories

