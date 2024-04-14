New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after acquiring an additional 51,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 26.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,697 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,721,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,247,000 after acquiring an additional 124,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after acquiring an additional 36,999 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,347 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZPN shares. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.25.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $211.49 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $246.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $257.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

