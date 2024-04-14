New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,029 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get FOX alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 87.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 471,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 219,315 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 98.8% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 300,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 149,306 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FOX by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,925,000 after acquiring an additional 148,588 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in FOX by 8.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 209,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in FOX by 42.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 27,526 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.85. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FOX

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.