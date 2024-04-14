New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,153 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 420,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Western Union were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WU. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Western Union by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,550,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,852 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Western Union by 799.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,843,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,234.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $13.19 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $14.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Western Union’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 55.95%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

