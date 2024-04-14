New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,629 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $88.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.41.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.