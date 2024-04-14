New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,317 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Plexus were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Plexus by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 47,762 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,865,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Plexus Stock Down 1.6 %

PLXS stock opened at $95.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.02. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $83.84 and a 1-year high of $114.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.28.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $358,982.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $358,982.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total value of $439,284.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,029.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,875 in the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

