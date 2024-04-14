New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 34,594 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 301,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,594 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGNA opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.50.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.78 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 16.38%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.35%.

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $643,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,667,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $643,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,667,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

