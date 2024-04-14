New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,103 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $245,323.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $242,491.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,000.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $245,323.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Price Performance

NYSE:ABM opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.16. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

ABM Industries Profile

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

