New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,835 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 43,766 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $810,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Community Bank System

In other news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,631 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,631 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $170,708.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Price Performance

NYSE:CBU opened at $42.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $55.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Community Bank System had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 71.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBU

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.