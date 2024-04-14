New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 911 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Itron were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,372,000 after purchasing an additional 142,564 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Itron by 48.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 57,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Itron by 495.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Itron in the third quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Itron in the third quarter worth $908,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Itron from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $91.44 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $96.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.83. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,418,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,418,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,520 in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

