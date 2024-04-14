New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $100.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 25.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair cut Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,153 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

