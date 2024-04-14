New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 158.62%.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at $987,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.