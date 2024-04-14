New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,977 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rambus were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rambus by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,725,000 after acquiring an additional 295,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,960,000 after buying an additional 314,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rambus by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after purchasing an additional 155,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rambus by 14.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,794,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,476,000 after purchasing an additional 616,670 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Rambus by 19.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,134,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,893,000 after purchasing an additional 515,657 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $920,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,461,493.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $920,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,461,493.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 7,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $487,304.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,948.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,554 shares of company stock worth $7,083,908. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $60.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.16. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. Research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

