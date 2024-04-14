Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,203 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,166 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 148,608 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 113,037 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,962,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI opened at $233.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.78. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.58.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

