Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Down 17.2% in March

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,700 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the March 15th total of 250,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Nissan Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NSANY stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. Nissan Motor has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.