NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Barrett & Company Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Barrett & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.4% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 73,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,142,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 105,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $926.30.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $881.86 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $262.20 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $830.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $609.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

