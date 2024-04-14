O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Has $369,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.1% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 27,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 34,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

JNJ stock opened at $147.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.98.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

