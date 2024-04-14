Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Short Interest Down 16.8% in March

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Ondas Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of Ondas stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a market cap of $63.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ondas has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.14.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo acquired 1,785,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,183,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ondas
Ondas Company Profile
Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ondas
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.