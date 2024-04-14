Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Short Interest Down 16.8% in March

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Ondas Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Ondas stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a market cap of $63.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ondas has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo acquired 1,785,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,183,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ondas

Ondas Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ondas by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 300,258 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ondas by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 44,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ondas during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

Featured Stories

