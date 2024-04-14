ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STKS. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

STKS opened at $5.45 on Friday. ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 2.46.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $89.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.98 million. Analysts predict that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, insider David Kanen acquired 73,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $310,415.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 386,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,731.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 460.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

