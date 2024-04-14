One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Takes $5.86 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,000. Alphabet accounts for 2.6% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 15,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 112,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.61.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $157.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.63 and a 52-week high of $160.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

