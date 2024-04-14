Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Stock Position Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,952 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1,716.9% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 788,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,809,000 after acquiring an additional 744,710 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 450.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after acquiring an additional 539,689 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,418,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $956,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

PTBD stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

