Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 305,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,084,000 after acquiring an additional 567,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,213,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,439,000 after acquiring an additional 278,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,037,000 after acquiring an additional 662,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,676,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,436,000 after acquiring an additional 121,106 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.16 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 217.39%.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

