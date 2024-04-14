PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

