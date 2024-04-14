Peoples Bank OH Sells 572 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peoples Bank OH lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 186,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $5,862,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 15,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 112,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.61.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $157.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.63 and a 1-year high of $160.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

