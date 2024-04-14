Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 1,027,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,063,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.65.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $526.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after buying an additional 4,110,147 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,368,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after buying an additional 2,436,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,521,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,084,000 after buying an additional 2,210,988 shares in the last quarter.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

