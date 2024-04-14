PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Stake Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 269,699 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,573,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,162,000 after purchasing an additional 269,891 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 21.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth about $751,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PGTI. Truist Financial cut their price target on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE PGTI opened at $41.99 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

