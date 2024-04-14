PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.67 and last traded at $53.52. Approximately 210,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 182,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.93.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average of $54.20.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth $5,668,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth $500,000.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

