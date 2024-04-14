Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $270.80 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $196.74 and a 12-month high of $278.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.95.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PXD. Truist Financial upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.