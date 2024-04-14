PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 179.33% from the company’s current price.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on PMVP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PMVP

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 13.3 %

NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $1.79 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $92.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMVP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,171,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,945 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,000 after acquiring an additional 867,547 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,278,000 after acquiring an additional 646,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 733,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 557,847 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.