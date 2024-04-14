Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.80% from the company’s previous close.

Portillo’s Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PTLO stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. Portillo’s has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. The company has a market cap of $942.84 million, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Portillo’s will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

