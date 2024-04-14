PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,953 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2,132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 1.15. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.77%.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $793,881.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,881,339.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $70,628.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,877.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $793,881.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,111 shares in the company, valued at $10,881,339.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,626 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

