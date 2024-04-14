Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,818 Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APLS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $202,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $29,262.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,853,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO James George Chopas sold 864 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $57,723.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $29,262.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,853,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 422,279 shares of company stock worth $26,174,364. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ APLS opened at $51.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.79. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). The business had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.50) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

