Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,830 iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBMR. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF by 59.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,077,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

IBMR stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.