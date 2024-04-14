Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $235,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IT opened at $465.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $465.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.39. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $486.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $470.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

