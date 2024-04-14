Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 174.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 34.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 1.7 %

LEG opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -184.00%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.