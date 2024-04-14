Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $75.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.59.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.38%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.95.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

