Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after purchasing an additional 70,506 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $663,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,773,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,682,000 after acquiring an additional 43,855 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VONG stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $87.75.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

