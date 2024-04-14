Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,151,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,279,000 after purchasing an additional 59,589 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Stantec by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,552,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,078,000 after acquiring an additional 142,842 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,704,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,579,000 after acquiring an additional 37,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,372,000 after acquiring an additional 119,555 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Stantec by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,569,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,803,000 after buying an additional 94,358 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Price Performance

NYSE STN opened at $80.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average is $75.99. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $912.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.12 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1548 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on STN. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

