Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,661,480,000 after buying an additional 691,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amphenol by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,794,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,031,342,000 after purchasing an additional 582,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,283,360,000 after purchasing an additional 653,354 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Amphenol by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,145,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,104,056,000 after purchasing an additional 564,110 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $113.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $119.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APH

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.