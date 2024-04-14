Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $226,420,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,624,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,409,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,598,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,783,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,639,000 after purchasing an additional 567,914 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $62.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

