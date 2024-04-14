Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,975 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,567,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,245,000 after purchasing an additional 445,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,531,000 after purchasing an additional 256,578 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,132,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,437,000 after purchasing an additional 93,828 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,118,000 after purchasing an additional 111,093 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Twilio by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,622,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,452,000 after buying an additional 28,487 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $60.85 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.90.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $412,041.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,561,611.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Twilio

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.