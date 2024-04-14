Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Prologis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after buying an additional 2,038,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $185,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Prologis stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.98 and a 200-day moving average of $122.18. The company has a market cap of $110.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.72%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

