ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Trading Up 2.4%

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.02 and last traded at $45.69. 4,132,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 4,073,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.64.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock Up 3.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort QQQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter worth about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 212.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

