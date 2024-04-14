Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

PEG opened at $65.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,270.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $510,300 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

