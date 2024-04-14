Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:KWR opened at $193.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $138.67 and a 12-month high of $221.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.16.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $467.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.